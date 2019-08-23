Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,259,000. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

