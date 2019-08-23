Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

NYSE OHI opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.