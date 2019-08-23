Omnitude One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,500.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Omnitude has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $7,500.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

