Online Trading Down 66.4% Over Last Week (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Online has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Online token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Online has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Online was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies. The official website for Online is online.io. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Online can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

