Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Opera had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Opera updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. Opera has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Opera by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 493,011 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $50,318,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

