Oppenheimer Trims Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Target Price to $100.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

TIF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $138.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,577 shares of company stock worth $24,346,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,101 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,249,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,447,000 after purchasing an additional 997,309 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

