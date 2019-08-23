Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,397. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

