Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Set at $48.00 by DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) received a $48.00 price target from analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.85% from the company’s current price.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.