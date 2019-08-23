Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 92.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Shares of CCL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,443. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

