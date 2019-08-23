Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 640,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $2,162,689. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

