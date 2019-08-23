Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,447 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 145,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,999. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

