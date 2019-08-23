Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 155,765 Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 660.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 141,659 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 12,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. DHI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

