Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,602 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after buying an additional 250,591 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,204. The stock has a market cap of $680.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

