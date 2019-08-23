Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 1,683.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHT by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,205,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 707,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DHT by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 523,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DHT by 465.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $785.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.04, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.54.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DHT had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

