Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 683.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TESSCO Technologies worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.28. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on TESS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

