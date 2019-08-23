Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,226 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 311.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 215,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 271.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 137,706 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 30.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 515,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 410,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

LAMR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 9,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

