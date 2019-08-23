Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,252. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

