Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Major Shareholder John H. Schnatter Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PZZA traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,127. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 51,467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $10,544,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

