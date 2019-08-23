Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,547 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA comprises 2.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 393,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,363. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,508. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

