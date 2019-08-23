Paragon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Apache comprises about 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after buying an additional 340,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apache by 28.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 353,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,267,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 174,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

