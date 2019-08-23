Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $4,883,962.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,304.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 132,076 shares worth $18,288,174. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.