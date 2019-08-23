Paragon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,141,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $339.96. 215,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

