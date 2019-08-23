Parallel Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

