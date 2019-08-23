Parallel Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,105. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.