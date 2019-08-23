Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SAP in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

SAP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,276. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

