Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.95. 35,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,138.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.