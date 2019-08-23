Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 75,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

