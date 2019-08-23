Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director Sells $51,360.00 in Stock

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of Park Electrochemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Park Electrochemical stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $352.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 202.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

PKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Park Electrochemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 117.6% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 352,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Park Electrochemical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

