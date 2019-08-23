Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in MSG Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

MSGN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

