Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 60.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $125.10. 1,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

