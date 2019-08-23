Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $101,000 Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Neogen were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,597,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,074,000 after acquiring an additional 492,494 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,064,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 910,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,970 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 10,499 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $738,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,198 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,839 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,342. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

