Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 110.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 152.6% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,377,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $225,056,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 48.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,809,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,457 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $70,385,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $63,341,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.06. 295,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,517. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

