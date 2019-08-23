Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $136.51. 486,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.