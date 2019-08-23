Patrick Weiss Sells 14,730 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $451,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $7,782,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

