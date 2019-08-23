Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $201,843.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,482.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.33. 8,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,403. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

