Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,744. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 1,857,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091,206. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

