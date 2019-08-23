PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.66.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 6,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000,003. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 325,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 58,931 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 455,193 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

