Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

