PFG Advisors Acquires 540 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.34. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

