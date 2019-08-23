PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.86. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,782. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

