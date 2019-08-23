PFG Advisors Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

