PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,890 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of FLTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

