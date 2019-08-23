PFG Advisors Sells 310 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,054,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $371.92. 65,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,990. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $377.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

