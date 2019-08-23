Phantasma Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $120,990.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00154306 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,416.43 or 1.00136036 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003081 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

