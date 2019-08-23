Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Head to Head Review

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A N/A N/A Upwork -7.09% -7.62% -3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phunware and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

Upwork has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Phunware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Upwork $253.35 million 6.30 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -37.89

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Phunware on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

