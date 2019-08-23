Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

Shares of MA traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.28. 102,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,957. The firm has a market cap of $281.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

