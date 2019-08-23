Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 1,376,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.