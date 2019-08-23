Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $22.73 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 80,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

