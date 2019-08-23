Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. 26,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

