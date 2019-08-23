Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.90. The stock had a trading volume of 703,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,009. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.